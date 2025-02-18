Shardul Thakur to make County debut, push for India return

IMAGE: The outing at Essex in the County Championship will give Shardul Thakur to prove his form and fitness ahead of India's tour of England in June. Photograph: Kind courtesy Essex Cricket/X

Mumbai and India all-rounder Shardul Thakur will play seven matches for Essex in County Championship Division One from the beginning of the 2025 season, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Thakur, who has played 11 Tests, 47 ODIs and 25 T20Is over the last eight years, will be playing in the English country circuit for the first time.

Thakur has been in rich form both with the bat and the ball, having scored 51 and 119 for his second First-Class century last month against Jammu and Kashmir, followed by a brisk 84 against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy group stage.

Thakur also claimed a hat-trick in the match against Meghalaya, in a bid to prove his form and fitness for a national team comeback, with his last appearance being at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"I am feeling excited to join Essex this summer. Personally it brings new challenges and opportunities to showcase my talent and skills. County cricket is something I always wanted to experience and I am glad that I'll be representing the Eagles," Thakur was quoted as saying by Essex on their website.

Essex's director of cricket and former England and Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said, “We were very clear amongst ourselves that a high quality quick bowler, with lower-order batting ability, was a key target for the Club this winter.

“In Shardul, we have signed just that, and we can't wait to welcome him to Essex and see how he gets on in the County Championship,” he added.

Thakur, who was not picked by any of the Indian Premier League teams in the mega auction ahead of the 2025 season, would have ample game-time and exposure to conditions in England to prove his form and fitness ahead of India's tour of England in June for five Tests.