HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » USA make cricket HISTORY!

USA make cricket HISTORY!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 19:45 IST

x

Kenjige helps USA beat Oman to defend lowest ever ODI total

 USA's left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige took 5/11 from 7.3 overs to sink Oman for just 65 in their Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI match in Al Amarat, Muscat, on Tuesday

IMAGE: USA's left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige took 5/11 from 7.3 overs to sink Oman for just 65 in their Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI match in Al Amarat, Muscat, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

The United States of America, on Tuesday, successfully defended the lowest-ever total of 122 in a non-curtailed ODI match to beat Oman by 57 runs in a their Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Al Amarat, Muscat.

It is the lowest successfully defended totals in men's ODIs and excluding matches with a revised target or reduced overs.

In conditions heavily favouring spin, it was the metronomic work of Nosthush Kenjige that led the American charge, with the left-arm spinner claiming 5/11 from 7.3 overs to sink the hosts for just 65.

 

Milind Kumar's off-spin (2/17) claimed the key wicket of Oman captain Jatinder Singh (7) and the men from the Sultanate showed little resolve in their chase.

Harmeet Singh (1/25) and Yasir Mohammed's 2/10 complimented Kenjige, who wrapped up proceedings by trapping No 11 Siddharth Bukkapatnam (0).

The score of 65 all-out is also Oman's lowest in the men's international format.

While the surface at the Oman Cricket Academy has shown more zip in previous years, most notably at the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, the recent ODI tri-series which forms part of Cricket World Cup 2027 qualification has seen conditions suit slower bowlers.

Not a single over of pace was bowled in the match, with Oman's five-pronged spin attack matched by USA's Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Yasir Mohammad and Kenjige.

Electing to bowl in the hope of emulating their spin success against Namibia two days prior, the hosts stifled Monank Patel's side, with the skipper (0) being one of the five batters to fall inside the first 13 overs.

Aaron Jones (16) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (16) fought in spite of the elements, though it was Milind (47*) on a solo mission, hitting six boundaries to move the score past three figures.

The Americans lasted just 35.3 overs with Shakeel Ahmad's 3/20, the best for the Omanis, though the effort would be usurped by their opposition's spin quartet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ranji: Rekhade stuns Mumbai, puts Vidarbha in box seat
Ranji: Rekhade stuns Mumbai, puts Vidarbha in box seat
Ranji: Azharudeen puts Kerala in commanding position
Ranji: Azharudeen puts Kerala in commanding position
'I don't have a PR team, my only PR is my cricket'
'I don't have a PR team, my only PR is my cricket'
Hosting CT is proof of Pak cricket's resilience: Bari
Hosting CT is proof of Pak cricket's resilience: Bari
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

Top 10 Batters In Champions Trophy

webstory image 3

Garlic Mung Sprouts: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'Today is the most beautiful day of my life'0:50

'Today is the most beautiful day of my life'

Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna Lezhneva take holy dip at Triveni Sangam1:22

Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna Lezhneva take holy dip at Triveni...

Massive fire breaks out at Baba Demb in Srinagar2:12

Massive fire breaks out at Baba Demb in Srinagar

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD