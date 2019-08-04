News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: England vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4

August 04, 2019 18:19 IST

Images from Day 4 of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia in Edgbaston, on Sunday.

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith hits a boundary. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Steve Smith put Australia in a strong position in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Sunday, with his unbeaten 98 steering his side to 231-4, a lead of 141 over England, at lunch on day four.

 

Resuming on 124-3, Smith continued to put England to the sword, passing 50 in the fourth over of the day.

England have not dismissed Smith with a red ball for a score under 50 since the second innings of the Trent Bridge Test in 2015.

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head hit a half-century on Day 4. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Travis Head settled down after some nervy moments to reach his half-century, before Ben Stokes enticed an edge from Head, who departed for 51 to bring an end to a partnership worth 130.

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates after taking the wicket of Travis Head. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The session was again all about Smith, though, as he neared his 24th Test century, with Australia very much in the driving seat with six second-innings wickets still in hand.

