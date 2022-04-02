News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tom Latham breaks Tendulkar's 'special' record

Tom Latham breaks Tendulkar's 'special' record

Source: ANI
April 02, 2022 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tom Latham

IMAGE: Tom Latham broke the 24-year-old record of Sachin Tendulkar of the highest ODI score made on a birthday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Tom Latham on Saturday broke the record of the highest individual ODI score made on a birthday that earlier belonged to legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar.

New Zealand defeated Netherlands by 118 runs as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series in Hamilton.

 

Tom Latham was the architect of the victory. New Zealand were in dire straits against the sprightly opponents, reduced to 89/6 within 23 overs.

However, Latham played the ultimate captain's knock, his 123-ball 140 n.o. reviving the hosts and eventually taking them to a mammoth 264/9. His knock - it was his career-best score in ODI cricket - was laced with 10 fours and five sixes. It was his birthday, and he couldn't have rung in his thirties any better.

With the unbeaten 140 on April 2, Tom Latham broke the 24-year-old record of Sachin Tendulkar of the highest ODI score made on a birthday. Tendulkar played an innings of 134 runs on his birthday in 1998.

Another Kiwi batter Ross Taylor is at number three in the list of players who have scored a big ODI score on their birthday, he made 131 runs in the year 2011.

Sanath Jayasuriya is at number four after hitting 130 runs in the year 2008 while Vinod Kambli scored 100 runs on his birthday in 1993. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Suhana Khan Cheers KKR
SEE: Suhana Khan Cheers KKR
SEE: Sangakkara's Inspiring Speech
SEE: Sangakkara's Inspiring Speech
KKR pacer Umesh Yadav hits the 'Purple' patch
KKR pacer Umesh Yadav hits the 'Purple' patch
Notice to 1K MP govt staff over 2-child norm breach
Notice to 1K MP govt staff over 2-child norm breach
UP: Shivpal begins to follow Modi, Yogi on Twitter
UP: Shivpal begins to follow Modi, Yogi on Twitter
Imran hints at early polls post no-trust vote
Imran hints at early polls post no-trust vote
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Sachin, Yuvi, Harbhajan recall 2011 World Cup win

Sachin, Yuvi, Harbhajan recall 2011 World Cup win

Meet Umesh Yadav's biggest supporters

Meet Umesh Yadav's biggest supporters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances