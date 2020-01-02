Sydney Test: Players to pay tribute to Aus firefighters

January 02, 2020 12:42 IST

IMAGE: The Australian Men's Test Cricket team and Glenn McGrath pose for a photograph wearing the 'Baggy Pink' in support of the McGrath Foundation at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Australia and New Zealand players will wear black armbands and pay tribute to Fire and Emergency Services and personnel fighting fires during the Anthem Ceremony at the start of play on day one of 3rd Test in Sydney on Friday.

SCG Trust and Cricket Australia (CA) also announced that the ODI series in March will be dedicated to raising funds for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to support those affected by the bushfires.

Signed playing shirts from the Boxing Day Test will be auctioned online from Thursday, with all proceeds also going to the Australian Red Cross.

In one of Australia's most devastating bushfire seasons which has seen blazes raging across the country, at least 18 people are reportedly dead.

"On behalf of Australian cricket, we wish everyone fighting the fires across Australia a safe New Year," Australia coach Justin Langer and captain Tim Paine said in a joint letter published in local media Thursday.

"We pray the conditions improve, the fires ease and the rains come. And, above all else, we hope all Australians pull together and help each other through this incredibly difficult time."

The Sydney Test also marks the annual Pink Test.

McGrath Foundation co-founder and president Glenn McGrath highlighted the importance of support networks during challenging times and thanked the Australian community for their ongoing generosity in supporting people in rural and regional areas.

"The last year has been a particularly tough one for a lot of rural communities and it's important we work together to support one another," McGrath said in a statement.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said, "The Pink Test is a special event on the cricket calendar. Every year, we are very grateful for the support shown by the cricket community, whether that be our players, fans, partners or opposition. It's no different this year with the New Zealand Cricket Team and their generous support of the cause -- we are looking forward to the start of the Test and seeing the SCG bathed in pink for Jane McGrath Day".

Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground CEO Kerrie Mather said: "Jane McGrath Day is one of the most significant days on the Australian sporting calendar and each year it clearly illustrates the positive impact sport can have on our community."