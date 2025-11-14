HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Tim Southee takes over as KKR bowling boss

Tim Southee takes over as KKR bowling boss

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 14, 2025 14:00 IST

x

Tim Southee

IMAGE: Tim Southee represented his country in 107 Test matches, 161 ODIs, and 126 T20 Internationals, taking 776 wickets. Photograph: KKR/X

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday announced the appointment of New Zealand cricket legend Tim Southee as the team's bowling coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Southee represented his country in 107 Test matches, 161 ODIs, and 126 T20 Internationals, taking 776 wickets.

 

Southee was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad (2021, 2022, 2023) in the IPL during his playing career.

"KKR has always felt like home to me, and it's an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players. I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026," said the New Zealander.

Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "We are delighted to welcome Tim Southee back to the KKR family, this time in a coaching capacity. Tim's vast experience and technical expertise will be instrumental in shaping our bowling unit. His leadership qualities and calm approach make him an ideal mentor for our young bowlers."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why Did India Drop Sai Sudharsan?
Why Did India Drop Sai Sudharsan?
PIX: Bumrah sinks SA openers; India dominate session
PIX: Bumrah sinks SA openers; India dominate session
Why Isn't Rabada Playing in Kolkata Test?
Why Isn't Rabada Playing in Kolkata Test?
Gill Can't Win A Toss But ...
Gill Can't Win A Toss But ...
Ashes to Ashes, cricket's oldest rivalry endures
Ashes to Ashes, cricket's oldest rivalry endures

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

Haryana Police closes Shambhu Border after Punjab groups announce march to Delhi for protest1:30

Haryana Police closes Shambhu Border after Punjab groups...

Gorkha Police and Cavalry deployed at Sachivalay VVIP zone ahead of Bihar election count1:20

Gorkha Police and Cavalry deployed at Sachivalay VVIP...

The public is with the speed of DOUBLE ENGINE Bihars DY CM Vijay Kumar Sinha ahead of counting day0:27

The public is with the speed of DOUBLE ENGINE Bihars DY...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO