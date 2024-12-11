News
Target fourth, fifth stump line: Hayden's tip to Indian bowlers

Source: PTI
December 11, 2024 20:08 IST
Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Matthew Hayden shared his views on how to dismiss the Australian batters at Gabba. Photograph: ICC/X

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden has advised the Indian bowlers to target the "fourth, fifth stump line" and make use of the natural bounce offered by the Gabba surface in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in Brisbane on Saturday.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1 after Australia's emphatic win in the pink Test in Adelaide. India won the opener by 295 runs at Perth.

 

Hayden shared his views on how to dismiss the Australian batters at Gabba.

"India, when they do get a chance to bowl, they need to rely on hovering in that fourth, fifth stump line a bit more. And most importantly, they need to use their bounce," Hayden told Star Sports.

"It's a key arsenal as part of a fast bowling unit in Brisbane. The red ball will definitely be more familiar in terms of Test match cricket. Australia have the running with the pink ball, they won so much with it."

The 53-year-old left-hander asked the Indian batters to apply themselves in challenging conditions.

"India must bat better, they must bat for time. They must bat a day of Test match cricket. Under a day, unacceptable. Has to be in that 350 zone. India should bat first even if there are challenging conditions," Hayden said.

"Brisbane, different ball game! It's a home game, but it's actually a very good game for India as well because they've got memories of the last time they encountered Australia in the BGT."

In 2021, the visitors beat Australia by three wickets at the Gabba to record a famous 2-1 series win, which is still fresh in the minds of Indian fans.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
