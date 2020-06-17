COVID-19: South Africa to trial unique limited overs tie

June 17, 2020 16:31 IST

IMAGE: CSA has been given permission by the government to host matches under strict protocols and are hoping to welcome India for three Twenty20 internationals in late August. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Cricket South Africa will trial a new format that will see three teams compete in a single 36-over match as they look to re-start the game with the Solidarity Cup at SuperSport Park in Centurion on June 27.

The fixture is a chance for the country's leading players to get some game-time under their belts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will also raise funds for charity.

It will be played in an empty stadium and is a test for CSA's protocols for a return to play for the domestic game, which could come as early as next month.

Captains AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada will lead teams of eight players who will bat for a total of 12 overs, six per innings, during which time they will face both opponents in the field.

At the fall of the seventh wicket, the last remaining batsman can carry on, but only score in even numbers, twos, four or a six.

The team with the highest aggregate total at the end of the game will be declared the winner.

"I know that the players are itching to get back into action, which is why we are so excited about the Solidarity Cup," CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith said.

"It's a thrilling new format and a match that is working towards a greater good."

CSA has been given permission by the government to host matches under strict protocols and are hoping to welcome India for three Twenty20 internationals in late August.

They also have a Test and limited overs tour to the West Indies that was scheduled to start in late July, but will be staged on a new date.

Scotland call off T20 international against Australia

Scotland's Twenty20 international against Australia scheduled for June 29 has been cancelled because ongoing restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Scotland said on Wednesday.

"Whilst this is disappointing news for us all in Scotland, we have explored all potential options and concluded that it is no longer possible to play the men's T20 international against Australia," Gus Mackay, CEO of Cricket Scotland, said.

A statement said that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were in discussions with Cricket Australia regarding the rescheduling of Australia's tour.

However, there is no chance of Scotland's T20 international being re-arranged for later in the summer due to "the costs and logistics" involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment.

The match was to have taken place at The Grange in Edinburgh.