Jemimah Rodrigues produced a sensational knock that included 14 fours as India pulled off the biggest successful chase in women's ODI history with nine balls to spare.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues in tears after her match-winning 127 not out to help India chase down a record 339 to enter the Women's World Cup final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India ended Australia's title defence and booked their place in Sunday's women's World Cup final against South Africa after Jemimah Rodrigues smashed an unbeaten 127 to secure their thrilling five-wicket victory in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Australia racked up 338 all out with opener Phoebe Litchfield (119) providing them a flying start and Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner chipping in with fifties at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

When the teams returned, Rodrigues produced a sensational knock that included 14 fours as India pulled off the biggest successful chase in women's ODI history with nine balls to spare. The outcome means a new ODI world champion side will emerge on Sunday.

'This is the greatest day in the history of Indian women's cricket,' broadcaster Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

'It ain’t over till it’s over! What a performance girls,' India's Men's team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir wrote on his X handle.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: 'One of the greatest run chases in the #WorldCup semi-final cricket history! I'm so proud of #WomenInBlue today. What a victory!! The final will be total unmissable!!!'

Seven-time champions Australia had pulled off a record chase in a 661-run humdinger against India in the league phase of the tournament and they racked up another big total against the same opponents after electing to bat in the rematch.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy got an early reprieve when India counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur spilled a catch at mid-off but the batter could not capitalise on it and dragged a ball onto her stumps to depart for five.

Litchfield raced to a 77-ball century during a 155-run stand with Perry that took Australia to 159-1 at the halfway stage of their innings.

Litchfield was on 102 when India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh spilled a catch and the batter hit spinner Deepti Sharma for back-to-back sixes to rub salt in India's wound.

Her 93-ball knock, which included three sixes and 17 fours, came to an end when she tried to play a cheeky scoop shot against Amanjot Kaur and lost her middle stump.

India claimed quick wickets to apply the brake but Gardner (63) took Australia past the 300-mark before they were all out with one delivery left in their innings.

Shafali Verma (10), replacing India's injured in-form opener Pratika Rawal, could not impress on her return but their chase was truly jolted when Smriti Mandhana, their leading scorer in the tournament, fell after a run-a-ball 24.

A 167-run stand between Rodrigues and Harmanpreet (89) put India's chase back on track.

Annabel Sutherland denied Harmanpreet a hundred but Rodrigues was spilled when the batter was on 82 and again on 106, which proved costly in the end.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan tweeted: 'Such a pleasure watching this chase by @BCCIWomen with calmness & composure. Just too good from Jemimah Rodrigues & Harmanpreet Kaur. That cameo from Richa ghosh was crucial.'

'I can’t even begin to get my head around what it takes to beat this Australian women’s team on this stage, having posted the total they did. Closest I can think is like coming from behind to beat the All Black lads in the noughties. #INDvAUS,' tweeted former Middlesex cricketer Isabelle Westbury.