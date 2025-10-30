HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aus opener Litchfield makes history at Women's WC

Aus opener Litchfield makes history at Women's WC

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
October 30, 2025 20:07 IST

Phoebe Litchfield becomes the youngest to score century in Women's WC knockout match

IMAGE: Phoebe Litchfield becomes the youngest to score century in Women's WC knockout match. Photograph: Australian Women's Cricket Team/X

Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield made history for her team during the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against India, becoming the youngest player to hit a century in a Women's World Cup knockout match and the second-youngest centurion for Australia in the tournament's history.

 

After Australia elected to bat first at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, Litchfield, along with an experienced Ellyse Perry, helped the Aussies overcome the early loss of captain Alyssa Healy, smashing 119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes. Her runs came at a strike rate of 127.95.

She continued her golden run against India, having scored 627 runs against them in nine innings at an average of 69.66, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 119. She has never been dismissed for below 25 by India in women's ODIs.

She is now in the esteemed company of skipper Healy (170 against England in the 2022 WC final and 129 against WI in the 2022 semifinal) and Karen Rolton (107* against India in the 2005 edition final) as the third Aussie to score a century in a 50-over World Cup knockout match.

At the age of 22 years and 195 days, she is the second-youngest Aussie to have a century in women's WC.

Australia were eventually dismissed for 338 in the semi-final.

REDIFF CRICKET
