PIX: How India Ended Mighty Australia's Reign

India will play South Africa in the final on Sunday, with both sides bidding to win the Women's World Cup for the first time.

IMAGE: Amanjot Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues celebrate winning the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia on Thursday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Jemimah Rodrigues struck a sensational century as hosts India reached the ICC Women's World Cup Final with a magical run-chase against Australia, in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday.

Rodrigues' unbeaten 127 and Harmanpreet Kaur's 89 saw India chase down 339 to knock out the defending champions, a record chase in women's ODI cricket.



Australia were firm favourites to reach a third final in the last four ODI World Cups after Phoebe Litchfield hit a brilliant hundred – though they will be left to rue a flurry of late wickets that prevented their total from being even more.



Rodrigues, who was dropped three times, and Kaur steadily knocked off the runs, while Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh made helpful contributions as India reached the target with nine balls and five wickets to spare.

IMAGE: An emotional Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates victory with her team-mates. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Litchfield lights up Navi Mumbai



When these two sides met in the group stage, Australia completed the highest successful chase in women's ODI history, chasing 331 with six balls to spare.



This time, they batted first and compiled an even bigger score for their opponents to target.



The defending champions made a solid start, with Litchfield finding four boundaries in the first four overs, but lost their first wicket at the beginning of the sixth when Alyssa Healy – who was earlier dropped by Kaur – chopped a Kranti Gaud delivery back onto her stumps.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues smashed an unbeaten 127 to guide India to a memorable victory. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Ellyse Perry joined Litchfield and the pair produced a sensational 155-run partnership in 22.1 overs that set them up for a huge score.



Litchfield punished anything outside off-stump and attacked the spinners, with a huge six down the ground off Sree Charani an early highlight.



The 22-year-old used her feet effectively and hit three boundaries off Radha Yadav in the 20th over, before a lofted shot over mid-off at the beginning of the 24th brought up her third ODI century off 77 balls.



After reaching three figures, Litchfield pressed the accelerator even harder. In the 27th over, she hit two huge sixes – including a switch-hit – off successive Sharma deliveries. However, in the next over she missed a straight Amanjot Kaur delivery while attempting a scoop towards deep fine leg and was bowled.



By that point, Perry was 45 not out off 56 balls in a supportive innings. She reached her 37th ODI half-century in the 31st over but India started to claw their way back into the game.



Charani had Beth Mooney (24) caught at cover and then dismissed Annabel Sutherland (3) caught and bowled to leave Australia on 228 for four. Perry tried to up the run-rate but fell for 77 in the 40th over when she missed a straight ball from Yadav.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur (89) put on a match-winning stand of 167 runs for the third wicket. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Tahlia McGrath (12) was run out to leave the champions at risk of a late collapse, but Ash Gardner steered them to a commanding total with eight boundaries – including four sixes – in a brisk 45-ball 63.



She was run out with nine balls to go as India again took a flurry of wickets, this time bowling Australia out for 338.



Rodrigues becomes Indian hero



India's reply began slowly. Shafali Verma made a strong start by smacking Kim Garth over cover for a handsome four in the second over, but was out lbw off the very next ball.



Smriti Mandhana, the tournament's top run-scorer ahead of the semi-finals, also failed to fire, caught behind after a feint edge to a leg-side delivery for 24.



Rodrigues and Kaur were left to rebuild the innings, with India on 59 for two, and they did brilliantly to turn the tide.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates with teammates after running out Tahlia McGrath. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Rodrigues was the more aggressive of the two. She reached 50 with a sweep to the boundary off Alana King, her eighth boundary taking her to the milestone in 57 balls in the 21st over.



Kaur, who scored 70 against England but has had an otherwise quiet World Cup, was more watchful. She reached her 22nd ODI half-century in 65 balls to take India to 189 for two in 30 overs – still 150 from the target.



The home supporters were beginning to sense a famous victory was possible, especially when a Rodrigues top edge off a King delivery flew up in the air and was dropped by wicket-keeper Healy. Off the next ball, Kaur cut the ball to the boundary to bring up the 150 partnership.



Australia started to regain their composure, as King almost trapped Rodrigues lbw and Kaur was nearly caught on the boundary. They eventually broke the partnership when Kaur hit Sutherland high in the air and Gardner took a brilliant catch to leave India on 226 for three in the 36th over.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the World Cup semi-final against Australia. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sharma made a handy 24 but was run out with nine overs to go, while Rodrigues powered on to her third ODI century, with 10 fours in her 115-ball knock.



She rode her luck while on 106, with McGrath putting down a very makeable catch, and by that stage the momentum was firmly with India. Richa Ghosh made 26 off 16 balls but departed with four overs to go, with India needing 29 runs.

It was tense but Rodrigues kept her cool, hitting three boundaries across the following two overs against the backdrop of a raucous crowd. Amanjot Kaur supported her and hit the winning runs with nine balls remaining to complete a sensational chase.

Where to Watch: India vs South Africa Final starts at 3pm IST. The game will be streamed live on JioHotstar App, while the live telecast will be on the Star Sports Channels

