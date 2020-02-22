This Indian 'Rockstar' is Agar's favourite cricketer

Source:

IMAGE: Australia's Ashton Agar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Lungi Ngidi in Saturday's first T20I, at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Australia's hat-trick hero Ashton Agar described "rockstar" Ravindra Jadeja as his favourite player while revealing that a chat with the India spin-bowling all-rounder helped him to turn things around.

The 26-year-old Agar made known how a chat with Jadeja during Australia's ODI tour of India last month inspired him ahead of his match-winning performance against South Africa at the Wanderers.

Agar registered a hat-trick in a five-wicket haul to guide Australia to a massive 107-run victory over South Africa in the first T20 International on Friday.

"I had a wonderful chat with Ravindra Jadeja after the India series. And just talking to him about spin bowling, (he said to) keep trying to spin the ball. So, I was pretty inspired by talking to him," Agar said.

The Australian said he would love to play like Jadeja.

"He's my favourite player in the world - I want to play cricket like he does. He's an absolute Rockstar! He smacks them, gun fielder and spins the ball. But it's just his presence when he's out there; watching him filled me with confidence," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"When (he's) batting, he has a really positive attitude and he takes that attitude into the field as well."