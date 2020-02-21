News
Women's T20 WC PIX: India vs Australia

Women's T20 WC PIX: India vs Australia

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 21, 2020 15:39 IST

Images from ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener between Australia and India, in Sydney, on Friday

- Scorecard

India women

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma (49 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) added 53 runs to bring up the hundred. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

India frittered away a flying start to post 132 for 4 against defending champions Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener at the Sydney Showground stadium, in Sydney, on Friday.

 

Shafali Verma

IMAGE: Shafali Verma blasted 29 off 15 balls studded with five fours and a six. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Opener Shafali Verma blasted 29 off 15 balls studded with five fours and a six but Jess Jonassen (2/24) took two wickets to reduce India to 47 for three.

Deepti Sharma (49 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) then added 53 runs to bring up the hundred.

India women

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to field against India.

Brief Score: India: 132 for 4 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 49, Shafali 29; Jess Jonaseen 2/24). 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
