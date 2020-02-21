Women's T20 WC PIX: India vs Australia

Source:

Images from ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener between Australia and India, in Sydney, on Friday

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma (49 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) added 53 runs to bring up the hundred. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

India frittered away a flying start to post 132 for 4 against defending champions Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener at the Sydney Showground stadium, in Sydney, on Friday.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma blasted 29 off 15 balls studded with five fours and a six. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Opener Shafali Verma blasted 29 off 15 balls studded with five fours and a six but Jess Jonassen (2/24) took two wickets to reduce India to 47 for three.

Deepti Sharma (49 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) then added 53 runs to bring up the hundred.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to field against India.

Brief Score: India: 132 for 4 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 49, Shafali 29; Jess Jonaseen 2/24).