PHOTOS: New Zealand vs India, 1st Test, Day 2

February 22, 2020 07:03 IST

Images from Day 2 of the first Test between New Zealand and India in Wellington on Saturday.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant leaps over New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling after he is run out by a direct hit from Ajaz Patel. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Tom Latham and Tom Blundell guided New Zealand to 17 without loss at lunch on the second day of the first Test against India on Saturday after the visitors had been dismissed for 165 about an hour before the break at the Basin Reserve.

Latham was 11 not out, while Blundell was on six after Tim Southee had earlier run through India's tail with three wickets and forced the run out of Rishabh Pant.



India had resumed on 122-5 after the entire final session of the first day was washed out when heavy rain swept across the ground seconds after the players had taken the tea break.

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Ajinkya Rahane was on 38 while Pant was with him on 10.



They started with a bang on Saturday as Pant dispatched the fourth ball bowled by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel out of the ground for the first six of India's innings.



Patel, however, got his revenge less than 10 minutes later when he ran the wicketkeeper out with a direct hit from point after Rahane had called Pant through for a single that was never on. Southee bowled Ravichandran Ashwin on the next ball.

IMAGE: Tim Southee, centre, celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Southee then had Rahane caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling from an under edge for 46 and finished the innings off when Mohammed Shami was caught by Blundell for 21.



New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson had a dream test debut on Friday when he took three wickets, which included Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, and had Ishant Sharma caught behind for five on Saturday to finish with 4-39.



The second match of the two-Test series is in Christchurch from February 29.