This Ex-Cricketer Will Now Run RCB

From the cricket pitch to the boardroom, Aryaman Birla takes the reins of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Aryaman Vikram Birla will lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photograph: Aryaman Vikram Birla/Instagram

Key Points Aryaman Birla, Kumar Mangalam Birla's only son, once pursued a career in cricket, playing in the Ranji Trophy and being selected for the Rajasthan Royals.

After facing injuries and personal challenges, Aryaman abandoned cricket to earn an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

The Aditya Birla Group-led consortium acquired the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a record $1.78 billion, with Aryaman at the helm.

Aryaman Vikram Birla's story didn't begin in boardrooms but on the cricket pitch.

Once a young cricketer dreaming of big scores, he is now at the helm of one of the Indian Premier League's most valuable franchises -- Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Days before RCB's IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Aditya Birla Group-led consortium officially took over the team for a record $1.78 billion (Rs 16,739 crore).

Born in July 1997, Aryaman, business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla's only son, followed his heart and his love for cricket. Rewa, home to the Aditya Birla Group's cement unit, became the place where his cricketing journey truly took off.

In November 2017, he made his senior cricket debut in the Ranji Trophy, representing Madhya Pradesh against Odisha. Immersed in the state's junior cricket circuit, Aryaman quickly made a name for himself, finishing as the highest run-scorer in the C K Nayudu U-23 tournament.

His performances at the domestic level earned him a call-up to the Rajasthan Royals during the 2018 IPL auction. Though he never got a chance to play on the IPL stage, the selection itself was a recognition of his talent and potential.

In 2019, facing injuries and personal challenges, he took an indefinite break from cricket, closing one chapter of his life.

Aryaman earned an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a master's in global finance from Bayes Business School, then took on key roles at the Aditya Birla Group, whioch is headed byu his dad Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Now, having experienced the game as a player, the 28 year old returns as a team owner, determined to create a better environment for the players. Aryaman, who once played alongside Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer for Madhya Pradesh, will now reunite with them at RCB -- Rajat as captain and Venkatesh brought in through the mini-auction.

The lessons he learned on the field can become the foundation for his next journey.

Aryaman Birla's Vision for RCB

He shares a common vision with his partners, summed up in his Instagram, 'Namma RCB -- Four partners. One shared belief!'