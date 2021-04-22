This all-rounder could be future India star

Source:

April 22, 2021 11:45 IST

Abhishek Sharma will be a proper all-rounder for India in future: Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma had helped SRH restrict Punjab Kings to a paltry 120 in Chennai on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan believes that Abhishek Sharma will become a proper all-rounder for India in the future.

A dominating bowling effort from Khaleel Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma had helped SRH restrict Punjab Kings to a paltry 120 in 19.4 overs, on Wednesday, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In response, SRH (121/1) chased down the target with eight balls to spare thanks to a fine batting performance by Jonny Bairstow.

"You will become a proper all-rounder for India in the future who will a lot of matches for his side. You have a lot of ability. If you work hard, you will get the success," Rashid told Abhishek Sharma.

Talking about his own performance, Abhishek told Rashid, "I was practicing my bowling a lot. Suddenly, when we were in our huddle before the match against Punjab Kings, skipper David Warner told me that you are going to bowl the first over. I did not hear it so confirmed it once again. I asked you a lot about this role, I was also confident of doing the job for our team."

"During lockdown, we were at home. My father is my childhood coach, he was a left-arm spinner so I have learnt a lot from him during lockdown. The variation like slider, I learnt that. I had the confidence of implementing in the game. I think I can bowl this ball at any stage of the game," he added.

In the match against Punjab Kings, Abhishek returned with figures of 2-24 from his four overs. This win was Hyderabad's first in the ongoing season of the IPL.