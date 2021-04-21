IPL PICS: Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Last updated on: April 21, 2021 18:13 IST

Images from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad, in Chennai, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Khaleel Ahmed is congratulated by skipper David Warner after dismissing Punjab Kings batsman Fabian Allen in Wednesday's IPL match in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Khaleel Ahmed bagged three wickets and Abhishek Sharma two as Punjab Kings were bundled out for a below-par 120 by SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL match, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on Wednesday.

While pacer Khaleel finished with impressive figures of 3 for 21, young left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma took two wickets for 24 runs.

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (-/16), star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (1-17) and Siddarth Kaul (1-27) picked a wicket each as SunRisers, looking for their first victory, shot out Punjab in 19.4 overs.

Shahrukh Khan and Mayank Agarawal, who was dropped on 0 in the first over by Rashid, were Punjab's top scorers with 22 runs each.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan drops the catch of Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: BCCI

On a day when clearing the boundary appeared a tall task for the Punjab batsmen, Khan hit two sixes, while Agarwal got as many boundaries.

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat. Pacers Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson were left out of the playing eleven and Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques made their debuts for the franchise.

Jalaj Saxena made way for leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets a high-five from Virat Singh after dismissing K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Meanwhile, SunRisers received a big boost as Kane Williamson was ruled fit to play. He took the place of Mujeeb-ur Rahman.

Abdul Samad missed out due to injury and Kedar Jadhav got his first game for Sunrisers, while Siddharth Kaul replaced Manish Pandey.

The Karnataka duo of Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul opened the batting for Punjab, while SunRisers opened the bowling with the left-arm spin of Abhishek Sharma.

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed applauds Rashid Khan after the Afghan takes the catch to dismiss Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: BCCI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early for Sunrisers, getting the key wicket of Punjab captain KL Rahul for 4.

The right-hander played the pull shot but miscued the ball on the leg side and Kedar Jadhav took the offering at short mid-wicket.

Punjab were 15 for 1 at the start of the fourth over.

New-man in Chris Gayle and Agarwal played with caution while picking the occasional four to take the score to 32 for 1 in six overs. However, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed returned to the attack and got the other opener.

IMAGE: David Warner celebrates with Kedar Jadhav after running out Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: BCCI

Agarwal pulled the last ball of the over but failed to get hold of it and Rashid Khan took a good, low catch at mid-wicket, inches from the ground.

Agarwal was out for 22 and Punjab were 39 for 2 after seven overs.

Things went from bad to worse for Punjab as Nicholas Pooran's poor run in IPL 2021 continued. He was run-out for a duck without facing a single delivery.

Gayle called his West Indian teammate for a quick single, but the young left-hander struggled to make his crease and was run-out by a direct hit from David Warner.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan appeals successfully for leg before wicket against Chris Gayle. Photograph: BCCI

Two wickets in two balls and Punjab Kings were 39 for 3 in the eighth over.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan was introduced into the attack in the ninth over and the Afghan struck with his fourth delivery, dismissing Gayle, who came forward to defend but was hit on the pads and trapped leg before wicket for 15.

Punjab were reeling at 47-4 at the end of the ninth over.

Abhishek Sharma then dismissed Deepak Hooda. The batsman went back and across before looking to sweep, missed and was hit on the pads.

Umpire Krishnamachari Srinivasan ruled it leg before wicket, but Hooda took the review, which showed the impact in line and the ball clipping the leg stump.

Hooda was out for 13 and Punjab 63 for 5 in the 12th over.

Sharma got his second wicket in the 14th over when Moises Henriques attempted to hit over the top, came down the track and was beaten in the flight. Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, missed two easy stumping chances a little before, did the needful this time.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow stumps Moises Henriques. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab were in deep trouble at 84 for 6 in 14 overs.

Shahrukh Khan and Fabian Allen (6) steadied the innings a bit, the latter taking a single to bring up Punjab’s 100 in the 17th over. However, he sliced the fourth ball of the over from Khaleel and Warner took a good catch in the covers, diving to his right.

Punjab Kings were seven down for 101.

Khaleel continued his wicket ways, taking the key wicket of Shahrukh, who was offering gutsy resistance.

The right-hander pulled it straight to Abhishek at deep mid-wicket and was out after a good hand of 22 from 17 balls.

Khaleel went on to finish his four overs with figures of 3 for 21.

Murugan Ashwin and Mohammed Shami were then dismissed in the last over, the former caught by Bairstow off the bowling of Siddharth Kaul while Shami was run out by Warner as Punjab Kings were all out for a lowly 120 in 19.4 overs.