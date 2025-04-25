Umran joins KKR camp, to continue rehab

IMAGE: Umran Malik was bought by KKR at the auction but he has been sidelined due to injury. Photograph: KKR/X

Indian pacer Umran Malik rejoined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp for a "return to cricket" programme as he continued his rehab to recover from an injury which ruled him out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

KKR announced on their X handle, posting that Umran has not joined as an official playing member, but to work with the team and support staff to get back to his best after his injury.

IMAGE: Umran Malik. Photograph: KKR/X

'Umran Malik has joined the squad in Kolkata to continue his rehab and "return to cricket" programme with KKR for the remainder of the season. He's not joining as an official playing member of the squad, but will work with the team and support staff to get back to his best! Welcome to the family, Umran,' KKR posted.

Ahead of the season in the IPL Mega Auction last year, Umran was roped in by KKR for his base price of Rs 75 lakhs.

However, an injury ruled him out, making the defending champions announce Chetan Sakariya as his replacement in March before the start of the season.