News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Third T20I washed out, denies game time to young talent

Third T20I washed out, denies game time to young talent

Source: ANI
August 23, 2023 23:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: India had already sealed the series 2-0 with a win in the second T20I on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The third and final T20 International between India and Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday was washed out without a ball being bowled.

India had already sealed the series 2-0 with a win in the second T20I on Sunday.

The series opener, which India won by two runs via DLS method, was also marred by rain.

The toss for the final game was delayed due to rain and following multiple inspections, the umpires called off the match three hours after the scheduled start time.

The series marked impressive comebacks of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna from back surgeries and a tougher test awaits them in the ODI Asia Cup beginning August 31.

Ireland

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket Ireland/Twitter

Bumrah led a the team full of youngsters in the absence of senior players with focus being on the ODI format ahead of the World Cup at home in October-November.

For the young blood, the series was seen as a warm-up to next month's Asian Games in China where a second string Indian team will take part with the senior side busy with the World Cup preparations.

 

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will lead the team in China, got to bat in back-to-back matches after sitting out for the majority of the West Indies tour. He scored a fine half-century in the 33-run win on Sunday.

The series will also be remembered for the much-awaited debut of IPL sensation Rinku Singh, who made an impact in the only innings he got on the short tour.

Sanju Samson, who is seen as a back-up to K L Rahul in the ODI format, made a brisk 40 though he has a slim chance of securing a World Cup berth.

Shivam Dube, who made a comeback after a stellar IPL, contributed with both bat and ball in the series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Fit-again Shreyas Iyer 'super grateful' to NCA physios
Fit-again Shreyas Iyer 'super grateful' to NCA physios
Gill is top-ranked Indian ODI batter
Gill is top-ranked Indian ODI batter
When Venky 'secretly prayed for Rahul'
When Venky 'secretly prayed for Rahul'
Carlsen's health battle vs Praggnanandhaa's mastery
Carlsen's health battle vs Praggnanandhaa's mastery
Praggnanandhaa's strategy to conquer Carlsen revealed
Praggnanandhaa's strategy to conquer Carlsen revealed
Latest images show lander chose Moon's flat region
Latest images show lander chose Moon's flat region
Approve Of Kohli's New Look?
Approve Of Kohli's New Look?

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

'History Created': Team India Congratulate ISRO

'History Created': Team India Congratulate ISRO

Approve Of Kohli's New Look?

Approve Of Kohli's New Look?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances