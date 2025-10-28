HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Red-hot Shami reminds selectors of his worth with another fifer

Red-hot Shami reminds selectors of his worth with another fifer

October 28, 2025 16:26 IST

Mohammed Shami picked 8 wickets to help Bengal to a win over Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy match on Tuesday

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami picked 8 wickets to help Bengal to a win over Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy match on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy SunRisers Hyderabad/X

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami sent another reminder to selectors as he continued in his rich vein of form bagging another fifer for Bengal in their Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Left out of the Indian team, Shami gave ample evidence of form and fitness, the 36-year old finished the second innings with figures of 5 for 38 as his team secured a thumping 141-run victory at Eden Gardens.

 

Earlier in the first innings, Shami had picked up three wickets.

Chasing 327 for a famous win, Gujarat were rocked early by a fiery opening over from Shami.

A counter-attacking century from opener Urvil Patel (109) and a handy contribution from Jaymeet Patel (45) tried to revive Gujarat but they were eventually undone by Shahbaz and Shami who picked eight wickets between them.

Shami ended Patel's brilliant innings and ensuring Gujarat were all out for 185 on the final day.

The senior Indian seamer had previously returned seven wickets in their previous match against Uttarakhand, and he now has 15 wickets in just two matches.

With this strong showing, Shami has further stamped his class and will hopefully be rewarded with a place in India's squad for the two-Test series against South Africa, beginning November 14 in Kolkata.

