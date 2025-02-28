They're killing spin! Ashwin's explosive claim

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out how the two-new-ball rule has completely taken reverse swing out of the equation. Photograph: BCCI

Is ODI cricket facing an existential crisis?

Ravichandran Ashwin, a keen observer of the game, believes the balance between bat and ball has been irrevocably skewed, questioning the very future of the 50-over format.

He argues that recent rule changes, designed to favour batters, have decimated the role of bowlers, particularly spinners, and are leading to a slow, uninspiring game.

Additionally, the rule mandating an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle between overs 11-40 has forced spinners into a more defensive approach.

"Before this Afghanistan versus England match, I was wondering whether there is any future for ODI cricket," Ashwin remarked on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat.

"Let’s be very honest. In T20Is, the crowd engagement is high because the game is wrapped up in four hours. I feel Test cricket will thrive once teams like Afghanistan develop a strong first-class structure. But in ODIs, there is no real contest."

Ashwin traced the shift in ODI cricket back to 2013-14 when a single ball was used throughout the innings. The rule change in 2015, which introduced two new balls and required five fielders inside the circle, significantly altered the game.

"That rule, in many ways, was meant to nullify India’s spin domination in the middle overs. That’s just my take," he stated.

The veteran off-spinner also pointed out how the two-new-ball rule has completely taken reverse swing out of the equation.

"I think that is impacting the game massively because reverse swing is gone now. The role of finger spin has also been reduced," he explained.

Ashwin further emphasised the uncertainty surrounding the future of ODI cricket, particularly with the 2027 World Cup in South Africa approaching.

"The 50-over World Cup in 2027 is going to be a real challenge for the ICC. The game is moving too slowly; it's meandering along. I keep wondering—does ODI cricket still have a place in today’s game?"

He also suggested an alternative—bringing back the red ball in ODIs, as was done in earlier times.

"There was a time when one-day cricket was played with the red ball. It’s time to seriously reconsider the format," he urged.

Ashwin’s concerns seem justified, given the dwindling number of ODIs on the international calendar. After the ongoing Champions Trophy, only 33 ODIs are scheduled for full ICC members in 2025.

As the cricketing world debates the future of the format, Ashwin’s remarks add weight to the growing calls for reform.