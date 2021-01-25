January 25, 2021 16:57 IST

'Happy Birthday to a wonderful selfless cricketer, his contributions cannot be measured only in runs.'

IMAGE: India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram

Skipper Virat Kohli wished batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara on his 33rd birthday and wished him 'more hours at the crease'.

The stubborn Saurashtra star played an important role in India's historic 2-1 triumph in the 2020-2021 series against Australia as he did in the 2018-2019 series.

Pujara played as many as 928 balls and was India's second highest run-scorer in the series after Rishabh Pant.

Team-mates and former cricketers wished Chottu, the second batsman after Rahul Dravid to score over 5,000 runs batting at No 3 for India.

Virat Kohli: Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease. Have a great year ahead.

Sachin Tendulkar: Wishing you a very happy birthday, Cheteshwar! Have a year full of happiness and good health. Keep playing the way you always do.

K L Rahul: Wishing Mr. Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday. Your hard work and dedication have been great to witness. To many more fantastic innings. Cheers.

R P Singh: The only 'common factor' in back to back series wins in Australia! #HappyBirthdayPujara You have proved to the new generation that not only quality of runs but spending quality time at crease is as important. Have a great year ahead #CheteshwarPujara.

Wasim Jaffer: Happy birthday @cheteshwar1! They don't make them like you anymore. #HappyBirthdayPujara.

Virender Sehwag: Happy Birthday to a wonderful selfless cricketer, his contributions cannot be measured only in runs-@cheteshwar1 Has been as solid as a Wall, When he bats, this is Bowlers ka Haal.

Mohammad Kaif: Warrior Prince Puji, Happy birthday. Some superheroes don't wear a cape to work @cheteshwar1.

Hanuma Vihari: Happy birthday Pujji @cheteshwar1. Have a great year ahead!