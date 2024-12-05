News
Home  » Cricket » 'They are a scary proposition'

Source: PTI
December 05, 2024 13:54 IST
Nitish Reddy is a great young kid, says Pat Cummis

IMAGE: Nitish Reddy is a great young kid, says Pat Cummins. Photograph: BCCI/X

Australian captain Pat Cummins is a worried man these days what with the Indian cricket team creating havoc in his backyard.

India thrashed Australia by 295 runs in the opening Test in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the five match Test series..

With Rishabh Pant coming in at number five and one among Shubman Gill or Rohit Sharma at number six followed by Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy, India's batting looks formidable.

"Pretty scary five, six and seven I think. If they come in and bowlers have already had plenty of overs into them, then they are a scary proposition.

 

"Just like we have seen, when we have been two, three or four down, then (Mitchell) Marshy or (Travis) Heady have put out a 100. That changes dynamics pretty quickly," Cummins said.

Having captained Reddy in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Cummins is pretty impressed with the Andhra all-rounder's seam-up bowling.

"He didn't bowl as much as he potentially could have but really impressed with what we saw and looks like he can swing the ball a little bit. Great young kid."

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

