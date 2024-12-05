News
Home  » Cricket » Australia keen to avoid unwanted 36 year old record

December 05, 2024 11:57 IST
'We know that we weren't at our best and have a few things to work on'

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is one thing Pat Cummins and Co are keen to tick off their list. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Scott Boland will replace injured paceman Josh Hazlewood in Australia's sole change for the second Test against India, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been passed fit to bowl, captain Pat Cummins confirmed on Thursday.

Cummins said Adelaide conditions suited the big Victorian quick.

"Traditionally here, there is normally a little bit of nip, which obviously suits Scotty quite well," Cummins told media at the Adelaide Oval.

"All of last summer he was geared up to go, but no one fell over.

"It feels like it's been quite a while (since Boland has played). As a captain, it's pretty awesome to have someone like Scotty come straight in.

"You know he can bowl a huge amount of overs if needed, he is super consistent and has performed at this level."

 

Australia trail 1-0 in the five-Test series against India after being thrashed in the Perth opener by 295 runs.

Marsh pulled up sore after bowling 17 overs at Perth Stadium, prompting selectors to add uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster to the squad as injury cover.

Cummins said he expected Marsh to bowl at some stage in the day-night Test despite carrying a reported back injury and not bowling at training.

"I'm guessing at some point, he will be required. It's not a huge concern, you would probably need to speak to the physio," said Cummins.

"He will ... prioritise his overs for the game instead of in the nets."

Australia's capitulation in Perth triggered damning assessments of the team's performance in home media.

Australia captain Pat Cummins says he knows his team wasn't at their best  

IMAGE: Australia captain Pat Cummins says he knows his team wasn't at their best in Perth. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Another loss in Adelaide would mean three home Test defeats in succession for the hosts for the first time since 1988.

Cummins said his team tried not to pay much attention to the criticism and had shown they could bounce back when under pressure in the past.

"We've been in similar situations, whether it's World Cups or other series, in must-win situations," said Cummins.

"We know that we weren't at our best and have a few things to work on."

Cummins, who made his Test debut in 2011, played his first Test against India in 2017. Since 2014-15, Australia have not won an India series either home or away. The pacer is determined to change this stat.

"For half of the (Australian) change room, we haven't won the Border Gavaskar Trophy. It is one last thing to tick off for a lot of us. Almost every challenge that we faced in last few years, we have stepped up and done well," Cummins spoke with a lot of determination ahead of second Test against India in Adelaide.

"I think we need to do that for another home summer and series. From two-three season thing, it has suddenly been a half a generation thing," he added.

Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood (not playing this Test), Mitchell Marsh, and Nathan Lyon are some of the players, who were part of the 2-0 win back in 2014-15.

From then onwards, India have won all four series -- two at home (2017 and 2023) and two overseas (2018-19, 2020-21).

So, is there pressure on him to win it back this time?

"I don't think it's pressure. You are playing at home and you want to do well. We know they (India) are a really strong side and lot of us were part of those recent three series (defeats).

"Yeah, it's a big series and kind of not looking too far in the past. And every summer, when we play against them we want to do well," Cummins said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
