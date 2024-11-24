News
Home  » Cricket » 'Nitish Reddy has silenced all with a remarkable debut'

Source: PTI
November 24, 2024 17:08 IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored for India with 41 in the first innings and added a quickfire 37 not out in the second during the opening Test against Australia in Perth, underlining his utility at No. 8. Photograph: BCCI/X

There was apprehension about Nitish Kumar Reddy being fast-tracked into India’s Test team based on his stellar T20 performances, but his fearless batting in Perth has silenced all the naysayers, says former National chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, who has observed the all-rounder since the age of 12.

"While we were initially apprehensive about his early break in Test cricket, Nitish silenced all doubts with a remarkable debut in Perth, Australia," said Prasad.

 

Reddy top-scored with 41 in the first innings and also added a quickfire 37 not out in India’s second, underlining his utility at No. 8.

“It is heartening to witness the sensational debut of Nitish Kumar Reddy, a proud product of the Andhra Cricket Association's systematic grooming process through its academies. We identified Nitish at the age of 12, when his father brought him to us. From day one, he stood out as a player with abundant talent," Prasad said, after end of the third day's play of the first Test against Australia.

Prasad then recalled how Reddy was spotted by Andhra Cricket Association's talent hunt programme.

"Initially, he was placed in our Under-14 academy, located far from his hometown. However, his parents encouraged him to pursue his dreams, and he steadily progressed through our academies.

"Nitish eventually earned a spot in India's Under-19 team, showcasing his skill and determination."

SunRisers Hyderabad also put him in the fast lane, feels Prasad.

"The opportunity with SRH further highlighted his immense talent, paving the way for his selection in the Indian team across formats."

Source: PTI
