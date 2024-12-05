News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » The Stumps Show: Can India Make It 2-0?

The Stumps Show: Can India Make It 2-0?

By PREM PANICKER
December 05, 2024 12:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prem Panicker previews the day-night Test at Adelaide.

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah played a key role in India's win in the first test at Perth. Photograph: BCCI/X

There are many intriguing elements to the second Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy -- a day/night encounter at Adelaide beginning December 6.

India, on a high after a thumping win in the first Test at Perth, returns to the venue where they were bowled out for 36 in the 2020-21 series.

That was India's only defeat in the four day/night games the side has played thus far, and a team in form and on a high will want to wipe that memory out.

Against that Australia -- which had won 11 straight day/night games -- suffered its first defeat in the format at the hands of the West Indies earlier this year.

That is not a memory the home side will want to carry into the forthcoming encounter.

Both sides have issues with team selection. For Australia, it includes forced changes thanks to the non-availability of Josh Hazelwood and the question mark over Mitchell Marsh's fitness.

For India, it is a problem of plenty -- Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill are back, and the team management has to solve questions around who to drop, and also who takes which batting position.

The wicket is, as per reports, well grassed and promises pace and bounce over the first three days before it settles down and begins to assist spin.

The weather forecast, which indicates possibilities of a thunderstorm sometime in the afternoon of day one, adds a layer of intrigue, over the question of how the pitch will behave in the wake of rain.

We discuss these, and other questions, in the lead-up to the Test in this installment of The Stumps Show.

 

Rediff.com's Production Team: Hitesh Harisinghani, Rajesh Karkera, Manisha Kotian, Satish Bodas.
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
PREM PANICKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
India's Adelaide Dilemma: Rahul Or...?
India's Adelaide Dilemma: Rahul Or...?
'Lyon Is Better Than Murali, Ashwin'
'Lyon Is Better Than Murali, Ashwin'
Can Australia bounce back with pink ball in Adelaide?
Can Australia bounce back with pink ball in Adelaide?
2,000 VVIPs, 40k workers to attend Maha oath ceremony
2,000 VVIPs, 40k workers to attend Maha oath ceremony
KL will open innings, Rohit confirms
KL will open innings, Rohit confirms
EV sales down 12% in Nov after festival-driven rush
EV sales down 12% in Nov after festival-driven rush
Pushpa 2 Review: Fantabulous Allu Arjun!
Pushpa 2 Review: Fantabulous Allu Arjun!

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
Why playing against pink ball is 'tricky' for batters
Why playing against pink ball is 'tricky' for batters
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances