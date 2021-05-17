News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » There are very few sharper brains than Raman: Azharuddin

There are very few sharper brains than Raman: Azharuddin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 17, 2021 21:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'There are very few sharper brains than him and he has many years of experience.'

WV Raman

IMAGE: WV Raman was recently removed as the Indian women's cricket team's head coach. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin threw his weight behind WV Raman, saying there are very few sharper brains around in cricket than the recently-removed women's national team coach.

In a surprising move last week, former spinner Ramesh Powar replaced Raman as the Indian women's cricket team's head coach.

 

While the move surprised many, Azharuddin too fully backed his former India teammate Raman, who has represented the country under the stylish Hyderabadi's captaincy.

"WV Raman's knowledge of the game and coaching skills can be very useful for many. There are very few sharper brains than him and he has many years of experience. Hyderabad cricket association will do its best to engage him and draw immense benefit," Azharuddin tweeted on Monday.

Raman's unceremonious ouster opened a can of worms with both the Madan Lal-headed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and Neetu David-led selection panel coming under the scanner of BCCI bigwigs.

Raman, who successfully coached the women's team to T20 World Cup final in Australia and is widely acknowledged as one of the best Indian coaches, was removed by the CAC, which reinstated Powar, who was also removed from the same post in 2018 following a bitter fallout with ODI captain Mithali Raj.

Following his ouster, Raman alleged that a "smear campaign" against him has gained unwarranted traction and urged the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to intervene.

In a mail that has also been marked to National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid, Raman wrote it will be "extremely disconcerting" if his candidature was rejected due to reasons other than "my incompetency as a coach".

"I presume you might have been told different views about my style of functioning and work ethic. Whether those views conveyed to the officials of the BCCI had any impact on my candidature is of no consequence now," Raman said in the letter.

"What is important is that the smear campaign seems to have gained some unwarranted traction with some BCCI officials which needs to be halted permanently. I am prepared to give an explanation should you or any of the office bearers require it."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Gaza War: Cricket club to rescue of Indian researchers
Gaza War: Cricket club to rescue of Indian researchers
Tendulkar recalls first interaction with Kohli
Tendulkar recalls first interaction with Kohli
2011 WC win best cricketing day of my life: Tendulkar
2011 WC win best cricketing day of my life: Tendulkar
Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet to have 21 ministers
Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet to have 21 ministers
Jameel announced resignation in meeting of INSACOG
Jameel announced resignation in meeting of INSACOG
Tauktae: 8 dead in Karnataka, 121 villages hit
Tauktae: 8 dead in Karnataka, 121 villages hit
4 TMC leaders get bail in Narada case after high drama
4 TMC leaders get bail in Narada case after high drama

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

India's Tests vs England, Aus were not fixed: ICC

India's Tests vs England, Aus were not fixed: ICC

Ashwin: Please be scared, very scared

Ashwin: Please be scared, very scared

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use