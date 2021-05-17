Be very scared, that's the only way to fight Covid

May 17, 2021 17:27 IST

IMAGE: Doctors interact with patients at a COVID-19 care centre at a stadium in Noida, UP, May 16, 2021. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Ravichandran Ashwin urged all Indians to be 'very scared' as the second wave of COVID-19 shows no signs of abating and continues to spread across the country.

'And for all those saying, it's scary and don't spread scary stuff. PLEASE BE SCARED, VERY SCARED and that's the only way we can fight this. We need to be on war footing defence against this virus,' the India off-spinner tweeted, referring to the situation in Tamil Nadu where the cases have been rising rapidly in the last few days.

Ashwin pointed out that he was speaking from his own experience as 10 members in his family had tested positive for the dreaded virus last month.

'I understand your fear, I have had a close shave with my entire family going under the hammer. You and I may know the situation and take all precautions but there are so many who still don't understand the magnitude of this,' he said.

When one user commented on his tweet, saying: 'Thank you for not trying to spread "positivity",' Ashwin replied: 'It is what it is. Why try and create a false sense of security around ourselves. Correct me if I am wrong.'

He urged everyone in Tamil Nadu to get vaccinated whenever they get an opportunity. 'Every day is crucial now, let's get it done the moment we have an opportunity to do so.'