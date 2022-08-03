The way we chased was clinical: Rohit

IMAGE: India cantered to a seven-wicket win against the West Indies in the third T20 International on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India chased down the victory target with one over to spare after opener Suryakumar Yadav smashed 76 to put the visitors 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.

Following a seven-wicket win over West Indies in the third T20I, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the chase was 'clinical' and the team used the conditions really well.

A brilliant half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and his stand with batter Shreyas Iyer powered India to a seven-wicket win over the hosts West Indies in the third T20I of five-match series on Wednesday.

Captain Rohit had also suffered an injury during the match while batting and left the field retired hurt when he was at 11 off 5 balls.

"It is okay at the moment. We have got a few days till the next game, hopefully it should be okay (his injury). How we bowled in the middle overs was crucial. I thought we used the conditions well. Used the variations well. Was very clinical how we chased. When you watched from the outside, did not feel a lot of risk was taken, was a lot of calmness in the middle.'

'Surya batted brilliantly, good partnership there with Iyer. The pitch had something in it for the bowlers, not an easy target. It was important to pick the right shots, right balls on a ground like that," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.