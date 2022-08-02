McCoy dedicates 6-wicket haul to his sick mother

IMAGE: Obed McCoy rattled the Indian bowling lineup in the second T20I. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

West Indies fast bowler Obed McCoy, on Monday, dedicated his six-wicket haul against India to his sick mother.

The southpaw rattled the Indian bowling lineup in the second T20I at Warner Park in St Kitts, helping the Caribbean team bowl India out for 138 in 19.4 overs.

McCoy finished with figures of 4-1-17-6 as West Indies won by five wickets to draw level in the five-match series. After bagging the Player of the Match award, the left-armer said that he is trying to be a better cricketer.

“I want to thank God. I'm doing this for my mom, she is home sick. This is motivating me to be a better player. Thankful for it,” McCoy was quoted as saying in the post-match presentation ceremony.

McCoy opened the bowling for the hosts and got rid of Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, in his very first delivery. After starting with a wicket-maiden, McCoy didn’t look back. The speedster said that Rohit’s dismissal put the visiting team under immense pressure.

“It put a lot of pressure on their batters. I always look for wickets in the powerplay because that stops batsmen from scoring runs in the powerplay,” he stated.

McCoy said that he didn’t have clarity of thoughts in the first T20I, although he picked up one wicket at a decent economy rate of 7.50.

“Went in with a clear mind. Was overthinking in the previous game,” McCoy said.