BCCI considering vaccinating players ahead of IPL 2021

April 04, 2021 20:11 IST

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly with IPL chairman Brijesh Patel. Photograph: BCCI

The rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in India in the past few weeks has forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India to consider vaccinating players ahead of IPL 2021, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said on Sunday.

Shukla further added that BCCI will get in touch with the Health Ministry for players' vaccination ahead of the 14th edition of IPL, starting on April 9.



"In order to cope with this coronavirus rise, I think the only solution is to get vaccinated. BCCI is also thinking on those lines that players should be vaccinated. Nobody knows when coronavirus is going to end and you can't give a deadline that by this time frame, it will not be there so players can play easily. So, I think now will have to think over that. Vaccination should be done for the players also," Shukla told ANI.



When asked if BCCI has written to the Health Ministry regarding players' vaccination, Shukla said the Board is mulling over the idea and they might get in touch with the ministry soon.



The BCCI has decided to keep Indore and Hyderabad as standby venues for the upcoming IPL, starting on April 9, following a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, which is scheduled to host 10 games.



The move came after 10 groundsmen of the Wankhede Stadium and a few event managers had tested positive for the deadly virus.