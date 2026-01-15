HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Tendulkars cast vote in BMC polls

Sachin Tendulkar after casting his vote on Thursday 

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar after casting his vote in the BMC elections on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sachin Tendulkar was among the first cricketers to reach a polling booth on Thursday morning to cast his vote in the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Sachin arrived with wife, Anjali and daughter, Sara, to cast his vote at the Pali-Chimbai Municipal School in Bandra.

 

'This is a very important election. It gives us a chance where we can express our opinion through votes. Everyone should come out and cast their votes.,' Tendulkar told reporters after voting.

Polling is being held on Thursday across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. 

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of 15,908 candidates contesting 2,869 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations. A total of 39,092 polling centres have been set up across the state.

Polling began at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 15, and will continue until 5:30 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 16.

