Home  » Sports » Sindhu stunned by Linh at India Open

Sindhu stunned by Linh at India Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 14, 2026 16:37 IST

India's P V Sindhu in action during her singles round of 32 match against Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi on Wednesday, January 14

IMAGE: India's P V Sindhu in action during her singles round of 32 match against Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi on Wednesday, January 14. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was shockingly knocked out with an opening loss but Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the second round on a mixed day for India at the US$950,000 India Open Super 750 badminton tournament at the IG Stadium in New Delhi.

Sindhu, who reached the semifinals of Malaysia Super 1000 last week, couldn't maintain the pressure after narrowly pocketing the opening game to eventually go down 22-20, 12-21, 15-21 to Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen in 68 minutes.

 

Earlier, former world No.1 Srikanth had to dig deep to outlast fellow Indian Tharun Mannepalli 15-21, 21-6, 21-19, while Malvika Bansod, returning from an injury layoff, displayed patience and defensive solidity to beat Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-18, 21-19.

The Indian women's doubles campaign also got off to a positive start with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand cruising past Thailand's Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai 21-15, 21-11.

The Indian pair, on a high after defending their Syed Modi International title last month, will next face seventh seeds Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min of China.

However, it was a disappointing day for India in mixed doubles, with three home pairs exiting in the first round.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto went down 15-21, 14-21 to Thailand's Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, while Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde lost 19-21, 14-21 to Germany's Marvin Seidel and Thuc Phuong Nguyen.

Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh also made their way out after a 15-21, 7-21 defeat to Japan's Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
