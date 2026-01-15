Real Madrid stunned by 2nd division club in Copa del Rey

'We've hit rock bottom; we've been knocked out by a second division team.'

IMAGE: Albacete's Javi Villar celebrates scoring their first goal against Real Madrid in their Copa del Rey, Round of 16 match at Estadio Carlos Belmonte, Albacete, Spain, on Wednesday. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Substitute Jefte Betancor scored twice as second-tier Albacete pulled off a dramatic 3-2 victory over Spanish giants Real Madrid on Wednesday, eliminating them from the Copa del Rey at the round-of-16 stage on Alvaro Arbeloa's managerial debut.

On a misty night at the Carlos Belmonte stadium, the energetic 17,000-strong crowd created an electric atmosphere as Albacete stunned the European powerhouses, who had sacked manager Xabi Alonso earlier in the week.

Former Real defender Arbeloa, who was handed the reins in the wake of Alonso's dismissal, selected a largely second-string side and they struggled to impose themselves on their lowly opponents, while dense fog that shrouded large portions of the match added to the drama.

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo were among the absentees, alongside Thibaut Courtois and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Arbeloa promoted right back David Jimenez and midfielder Jorge Cestero from the club's Castilla reserve set-up, while fielding Vinicius Jr. as the focal point of the attack.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Arda Guler vies with Albacete's Agus Medina. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

The night was marred before kickoff, however, with fans outside the stadium targeting Vinicius with racist chants.

Once the match began, the Brazilian was booed throughout and struggled to influence proceedings as Albacete double- and triple-marked him on the left wing.

The hosts took the lead in the 42nd minute after a spell of pressure. A dangerous corner from Jose Lazo found Javier Villar at the near post, with the defender rising highest to head past Real's stand-in goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, sending the crowd into raptures.

However, their joy was short-lived, as Real struck back just before halftime when a marauding Vinicius won a corner, which Arda Guler swung into the six-yard box.

Dean Huijsen's initial header was brilliantly saved by Albacete keeper Raul Lizoain, but Franco Mastantuono pounced on the rebound and smashed it home to level the score.

After the break, Real Madrid dominated possession but struggled to break down Albacete's disciplined five-man defence.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior looks dejected after the match. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

The home side remained a constant threat on the counter-attack, and Real's Gonzalo Garcia missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the 70th minute, heading wide from close range.

Albacete regained the lead in the 82nd minute after substitute Agus Medina's shot from the edge of the box forced a superb save from Lunin.

From the resulting corner, Real's defence failed to clear their lines, allowing an unmarked Betancor to find the net with a venomous strike at the far post.

Real Madrid thought they had rescued the tie in stoppage time when Guler's cross was met by Gonzalo, whose towering header beat Lizoain to make it 2-2. But as the visitors pressed for a late winner, they left themselves exposed at the back.

Four minutes into added time, Jefte broke free on the counter-attack. His initial effort was blocked by Dani Carvajal, but the forward kept his composure, collected the rebound, and unleashed a sublime right-footed strike into the top corner to seal a shock victory for the hosts.

"We've hit rock bottom; we've been knocked out by a second division team," Real captain Dani Carvajal told reporters.

"You have to face up to it when you lose, and that's what we have to do now. We, the players, are the ones ultimately responsible. There's little else I can say."