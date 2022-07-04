IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks off after being dismissed on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Virat Kohli ended his England Test tour with twin low scores in the series decider against England at Edgbaston on Sunday.

In the first innings, the talismanic batter was bowled by Matthew Potts for a forgetful 11. In the second innings, Kohli looked somewhat in his element before he was stopped in his tracks on 20 by the combination of Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

Kohli scored a total of 31 runs in the 5th Test against England.

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann jumped to Kohli's defence.

Swanny said Stokes's delivery that got Kohli out would have been unplayable to any batter from any era.

'You can say what you want, I don't care, who is batting in any period of Test history if you can survive that delivery you are very, very, lucky. That is unplayable. It's a lucky catch in the end,' Swanny said on Sony Sports.

'Regardless, if you are looking to get on the front foot, back foot, that ball is a ripsnorter. For an English point of view, I often find that whenever Indian commentators talk about Virat, I always think 'Wow they are quite harsh on him'.'

'The standards are so high for Virat, I thought he was very at ease today.'