Federer is back at Wimbledon!

IMAGE: Roger Federer makes his way to the Centre Court at the All England Club on Sunday. Photograph: Wimbledon/Instagram

Roger Federer returned to Wimbledon on Sunday to take part in All England Club's special celebration of 100 years of Centre Court.

Federer, who has won eight Wimbledon titles, is not playing at the grass-court tournament for the first time since his debut in 1999.



The 20-time Grand Slam champion was the centre of attention as he made way to the Centre Court dressed in a dark suit and white sneakers.



The former world number one, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July last year, when he was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals against Hubert Hurkacz, during which he suffered his first-ever bagel set loss.



Federer said he is "definitely" intending to return to top-level tennis in 2023, but added that he had not made any concrete plans beyond his scheduled appearances at the Laver Cup and his home tournament in Basel later this year.



