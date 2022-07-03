News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Federer is back at Wimbledon!

Federer is back at Wimbledon!

By Rediff Sports
July 03, 2022 18:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Roger Federer makes his way to the Centre Court at the All England Club on Sunday. Photograph: Wimbledon/Instagram

Roger Federer returned to Wimbledon on Sunday to take part in All England Club's special celebration of 100 years of Centre Court.

 

Federer, who has won eight Wimbledon titles, is not playing at the grass-court tournament for the first time since his debut in 1999.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was the centre of attention as he made way to the Centre Court dressed in a dark suit and white sneakers.

The former world number one, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July last year, when he was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals against Hubert Hurkacz, during which he suffered his first-ever bagel set loss.

Federer said he is "definitely" intending to return to top-level tennis in 2023, but added that he had not made any concrete plans beyond his scheduled appearances at the Laver Cup and his home tournament in Basel later this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Lure of Wimbledon grass too much for Venus to resist
Lure of Wimbledon grass too much for Venus to resist
Wimbledon: This player forgot to carry his rackets...
Wimbledon: This player forgot to carry his rackets...
Kyrgios admits spitting towards fan at Wimbledon
Kyrgios admits spitting towards fan at Wimbledon
PHOTOS: England vs India, 5th Test, Day 3, Edgbaston
PHOTOS: England vs India, 5th Test, Day 3, Edgbaston
Chaudhary sets new 3000m national record in LA
Chaudhary sets new 3000m national record in LA
Some members of judiciary have 'let us down': Sibal
Some members of judiciary have 'let us down': Sibal
Akhilesh dissolves all party posts after bypoll jolt
Akhilesh dissolves all party posts after bypoll jolt

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

How World No 1 Swiatek's 37-match winning run ended

How World No 1 Swiatek's 37-match winning run ended

Tsitsipas slams 'bully' Kyrgios, Australian hits back!

Tsitsipas slams 'bully' Kyrgios, Australian hits back!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances