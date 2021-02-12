The record that evaded Tendulkar...

February 12, 2021 09:47 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut in November 1989 when he was just 16. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Sachin Tedulkar has broken record after record after record in his illustrious Test career that ran 200 games.

Every time he took guard at the crease, there was a record lurking. He has the most runs in Test in cricket -- a whopping 15,921 runs, most Test centuries (51), most half-centuries (68), fastest to 10k Test runs, among other records.

But there's one record that evaded the cricket maestro and that at the start of his career.

'#OnThisDay in 1990, Sachin Tendulkar fell 12 runs short of becoming the youngest player to ever score a Test century.. Twenty-nine years earlier, the record was set by Mushtaq Mohammed, who was 17 years and 78 days old. It remained the benchmark until 2001,' the ICC tweeted.

Mushtaq's record was broken by Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful who scored a century when he was just 17 years, 61 days old.