News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Shreyas had big shoes to fill and will be better now'

'Shreyas had big shoes to fill and will be better now'

Source: PTI
March 14, 2022 20:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer had a fine Test series against Sri Lanka, scoring 27 in the first Test, and 92 and 67 in the second. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma was all praise for Shreyas Iyer, saying the promising batter had big shoes to fill following the axing of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane and grabbed the opportunity with both hands in the just-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka.

India swept the two-match series against the islanders on Monday after a 238-run victory in the second Test in Bengaluru.

 

Iyer, who replaced Rahane in the playing eleven, scored a fine 92 and 67 in a low-scoring game.

Hanuma Vihari replaced Pujara at number three.

Other star performers of the series were Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rohit was mighty pleased with what the abovementioned players brought to the table.

"It's been a good run, and I have enjoyed it personally and as a team. We wanted to achieve a few things as a team, and we have done that," said Rohit, who led India for the first time in Tests.

On individual performances, he said, "We have seen Jadeja grow as a batter, and he seems to get better and better. He strengthens the team, and he's also improving as a bowler. And he's a gun fielder; so he is a complete package.

"Shreyas just carried on from where he left off in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. He seemed to carry that form into the Test series.

"He knew he was stepping into the big shoes of guys like Rahane and Pujara, but he has everything that he requires. He will be better now when he starts travelling.

"Rishabh seems to get better with each game that he plays, especially in these conditions.

“We saw it in the England series (last year) and now. A couple of catches and stumpings showed how confident he is."

Ashwin became the first bowler to take 100 wickets in the World Test Championship and Rohit said the seasoned performer delivered every time the ball was thrown at him.

"(On Ashwin) It was personally my feeling (that he is an all-time great). Whenever we give him the ball, he comes up with match-winning performances. He's got a lot of years left in him. We have lots of occasions to look forward to.

"I have to ensure he's in a good mind space. Pink-ball Tests are challenging. We never knew what it was like to play with the pink ball in India, but we are learning to make those adjustments. The crowd just makes it more special," said Rohit.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fine hundred on Monday but his team failed to compete in the two-match series. He acknowledged the shortcomings.

"I would have been happier if we had won the match. Once I got in, I knew I could get a big one. As a team, we know we are a decent team. We didn't get enough good starts to capitalise. And as a bowling unit, we gave too many loose balls," Karunaratne said.

"(On Suranga Lakmal) One of the best I have seen in my career. I am very happy for him that he's going to county cricket and I know he will do very well there as well."

‘Player of the Series’ Pant added: "As a cricketer you want to evolve. In the past, I have made a few mistakes, but I want to keep improving...it was a difficult pitch and I decided I had to attack the bowling early on.

Pant said his ‘keeping is also improving thanks to his growing confidence.

"I think it's more about confidence. I used to think too much about what I might miss. Now I am focusing on my process."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
6 Shots of Pant in Action
6 Shots of Pant in Action
Like The Gujarat Titans Jersey?
Like The Gujarat Titans Jersey?
IPL: Will Wood add firepower to Punjab Kings' batting?
IPL: Will Wood add firepower to Punjab Kings' batting?
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to head Air India
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to head Air India
'Maha appointed men linked to Dawood in Waqf Board'
'Maha appointed men linked to Dawood in Waqf Board'
3 BJP candidates lose deposit in UP amid record win
3 BJP candidates lose deposit in UP amid record win
Australia in command after Pakistan wilt in Karachi
Australia in command after Pakistan wilt in Karachi

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: India make short work of SL, win Test series 2-0

PIX: India make short work of SL, win Test series 2-0

Will Hardik get BCCI's clearance to bowl in IPL?

Will Hardik get BCCI's clearance to bowl in IPL?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances