News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Iyer adjusted to the pink ball in Bengaluru Test

How Iyer adjusted to the pink ball in Bengaluru Test

March 14, 2022 21:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer bats during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

Playing under lights with a pink ball in a Day-Night Test is challenging; most teams and their players are yet to adjust to it.

However, Shreyas Iyer, who played his first Test under lights in the just-concluded series against Sri Lanka, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, had a different approach, and his attacking style pay rich dividend to the team.

 

His 92-run knock in the first innings helped India post 252, after the team was tottering at 148 for 6 at one stage.

"That wasn't my normal approach, but when I saw other batters struggling, I knew I had to attack. I was just trying to be one step ahead of the bowlers.

“When the tail came in, I was on 55 and I added 37 more. So I wasn't too bothered about missing out on a hundred," said Iyer, at the post-match presentation ceremony after India won the second Test by 238 runs on Monday.

In the second innings too Iyer, who was voted ICC 'Men's Player of the Month' for February, top-scored with 67, playing an important role in India's total of 303 for 9 declared.

"We were given a target, and I was in the mindset to play as many balls as possible.

I have always dreamt about being a Test player for India and playing alongside the greats and contributing at the highest level.

"I hope I can maintain that consistency in the time to come," added Iyer, who was named the 'Player of the Match'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Hardik get BCCI's clearance to bowl in IPL?
Will Hardik get BCCI's clearance to bowl in IPL?
6 Shots of Pant in Action
6 Shots of Pant in Action
Fans breach security, take selfie with Kohli on Day 2
Fans breach security, take selfie with Kohli on Day 2
Rupee unlikely to be majorly impacted by Ukraine war
Rupee unlikely to be majorly impacted by Ukraine war
Feb retail inflation at 8-mth high of 6.07%
Feb retail inflation at 8-mth high of 6.07%
Captain Rohit on the impact of Rishabh Pant...
Captain Rohit on the impact of Rishabh Pant...
Maha to probe conspiracy charges of Fadnavis, sting op
Maha to probe conspiracy charges of Fadnavis, sting op

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: India make short work of SL, win Test series 2-0

PIX: India make short work of SL, win Test series 2-0

'Shreyas had big shoes to fill and will be better now'

'Shreyas had big shoes to fill and will be better now'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances