Home  » Cricket » 'Kohli deserved a proper farewell'

'Kohli deserved a proper farewell'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
June 11, 2025 23:04 IST

Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli decided to retire from the longest format just days before the Indian squad for the five-Test series against England was to be announced. Photograph: BCCI

Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels Virat Kohli's Test retirement could have been handled better as he deserved a proper farewell and said he would have reinstated him as captain after the Australia series.

Kohli called time on his Test career last month, finishing with 123 matches, 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.

"When you go, that's when people realise how big a player he was. I feel sad that he is gone, the way he is gone. I think it could have been handled better, there should have been more communication," Shastri said in a video shared by SonyLiv on social media.

Kohli's decision came just days before the Indian squad for the five-Test series against England was to be announced.

Shastri, who coached India during their historic Test series wins in Australia under Kohli's leadership, said he would have reinstated him as captain after India's 1-3 loss to Australia earlier this year.

 

"If I had anything to do with it, I would have made him captain, straightaway after Australia," Shastri said.

Following Kohli's retirement and skipper Rohit Sharma's exit from the format, selectors appointed Shubman Gill as captain for the England series, which begins on June 20. 

