Sachin mourns Warne's unfortunate demise: 'Indians have special place for you'

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar (left) stands with Shane Warne. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

The cricket fraternity across the globe was shell shocked by the sudden demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who died at the age of 52 due to suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

Past and present superstars of world cricket paid rich tributes to Warne, one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, with Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar saying that he had "gone too young."

Warne's management released a brief statement to the Australian media, saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand and the reason could be a suspected heart attack.

He was 52. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

"Shocked, stunned & miserable …Will miss you Warnie," Tendulkar, whose rivalry with Warne was stuff of legend, said.

"There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!" Tendulkar added.

India captain Rohit Sharma said he can't still fathom the fact that the legend is no more.

"I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can't believe it," Rohit said in a tweet.

Rohit's predecessor, Virat Kohli, who turned out in his milestone 100th Test against Sri Lanka at Mohali on Friday, described Warne as a the "greatest to turn the cricket ball".

"Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball," he tweeted.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also paid his condolences on the Australian great's passing away.

"Terribly shocked and saddened to hear the news of legendary spinner Shane Warne passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti."

Former India opener Vireder Sehwag, who has had many a duels with Warne during his playing days, paid his condolences to the family members of the spin great.

"Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world."

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina too offered his condolences.

"At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne."

World Cup-winning India opener Gautam Gambhir tweeted: "Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP."

Sharad Pawar calls Shane Warne `one of greatest cricketing heroes', condoles his death

NCP chief and former ICC president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed shock at the death of legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne, saying the world has lost one of the greatest cricketing heroes.



“Extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Legendary Leg spinner Shane Warne. The world today has lost one of the greatest cricketing heroes of all time,” he tweeted.

The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief also said that Warne's “remarkable and illustrious” career will be an inspiration to young bowlers across the world for the generations to come.

Maharashtra Environment Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed similar sentiments.

“Extremely shocked to hear about the legend, Shane Warne! Having seen his bowling, our generation knows what “spin” means because of his sheer brilliance on field,” Thackeray tweeted.

State's Sports and Youth Welfare Minister and Congress leader Sunil Kedar termed Warne's death as “untimely” as he offered condolences.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also expressed shock over the legendary leg spinner's death.



“The news of the untimely demise of iconic cricketer and magician of spin Shane Warne is shocking. He was truly a legend in cricketing history. Cricket fans can never forget his magical spells and his duels with Sachin Tendulkar and other great batsmen. Deepest condolences,” The Governor's office tweeted.