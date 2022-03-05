India, Sri Lanka players mourn Warne, Marsh's demise

IMAGE: India's players observe a minute's silence, before the start of play on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, in memory of Australia greats Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh, who passed into the ages on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

The India and Sri Lanka players wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence before the start of second day's play in the first Test in Mohali on Saturday in memory of Australian legends Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh, both of whom passed away within hours of each other on Friday.

The cricket world was left stunned as Warne, one of the greatest to have ever played the game, was found dead in his villa in Thailand's Koh Samui Island on Friday hours after Marsh passed away.

IMAGE: India's players line-up alongside Sri Lanka’s team to mourn the death of Australia greats Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh. Photograph: BCCI

"A minute's silence was observed before the start of the play on Day 2 of the first Test for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away yesterday. The Indian team is wearing black armbands today," read a BCCI statement.

Warne's sudden death shook the cricket world on Friday and tributes have been pouring in from across the globe.

The maverick former Australia star, who was 52, played 145 Tests and snared a whopping 708 wickets.