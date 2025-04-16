SEE: Cheteshwar-Puja announce unique collab

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara and wife Puja on Wednesday, announced the release of his memoir. Photograph: Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram

In a one-of-a-kind memoir, Puja Pujara, wife of veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, will offer an intimate glimpse into her life as a cricketer's spouse, sharing the highs and lows -- both on and off the field.

The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife: A Very Unusual Memoir, published by HarperCollins India, is written by Puja with Namita Kala. It is slated to release on April 29.

The couple posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing the book's speciality.

"Cheteshwar Pujara is stubborn, yet accommodating, secretive but with nothing to hide. He is spiritual without being sanctimonious and loves cracking silly jokes. His journey, from the streets of Rajkot to international cricket, is a unique one that I have had the privilege to be a part of and witness from close quarters.

"I truly believe that there is something for everyone in the Cheteshwar Pujara story and that is why I have taken time out to write this book," Puja Pujara said in a statement.

In 2013, Puja Pabari, who had never followed cricket and didn't understand the game, married Cheteshwar Pujara and witnessed firsthand what happens in a cricketer's daily life.

Over the next few years, she learnt the nuances of the game, understood sports nutrition to take care of the diet requirements of a vegetarian husband and took charge of the Pujara household as the sole woman in the house.

The book, in addition to bringing a unique perspective on what it takes to be a cricketer's wife, offers a rare glimpse into Cheteshwar Pujara's life, from playing street cricket at a railway colony in Rajkot to eventually becoming one of the greatest test cricketers in India, and the sacrifices his parents made to ensure he fulfilled his dream despite their difficult circumstances.

The book has received raving reviews from legendary cricketers Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

"... Puja, having watched this journey closely, offers a rare window into the mind of one of India's most unique batsmen, engagingly capturing the ebbs and flows of a remarkable career. It's a must-read for anyone who believes in the power of perseverance and hard work!" said Dravid in his praise for the book and the Test veteran.