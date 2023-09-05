News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Comeback King: Williamson's inspiring journey

The Comeback King: Williamson's inspiring journey

September 05, 2023 00:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Kane Williamson will captain New Zealand at next month's World Cup after making "sufficient progress" in his recovery from a knee injury, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Williamson underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Indian Premier League in early April, which had cast doubt over his participation in the tournament.

The 33-year-old had been given two weeks to prove his fitness for the Oct. 5- Nov. 19 50-overs World Cup in India.

 

"Williamson has made sufficient progress in his recovery to allow him to be included in the squad for the tournament starting in October," NZC said in a statement.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead praised Williamson's "phenomenal dedication", adding: "He's left no stone unturned in trying to get back playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him.

"At the same time, he's also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn't wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we've previously said, it's great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term."

However, Stead stressed that there was no clear timeline for Williamson's return.

"As we've said throughout this process we want to give Kane every bit of available time to aid his recovery," Stead said.

"The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match."

The NZC added that the rest of the squad would be announced on Sept. 11.

New Zealand play England in the final Twenty20 international of a four-match series on Tuesday, before facing the same opponents in a four-match one-day international series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
What Record Did Kohli Set In Pak Game?
What Record Did Kohli Set In Pak Game?
'Sloppiness from India, plain and simple'
'Sloppiness from India, plain and simple'
BCCI bigwigs land in Pakistan for Asia Cup
BCCI bigwigs land in Pakistan for Asia Cup
Meitei diaspora urges PM to restore peace in Manipur
Meitei diaspora urges PM to restore peace in Manipur
Rohit reveals India's struggles in Asia Cup
Rohit reveals India's struggles in Asia Cup
Ensure transparency in party funding, EC urged
Ensure transparency in party funding, EC urged
US Open: Pegula stunned as Keys powers into quarters
US Open: Pegula stunned as Keys powers into quarters

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad

Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad

Seen Rahul Deewar Dravid?

Seen Rahul Deewar Dravid?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances