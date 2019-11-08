The big worry for umpires during day-night Test matches...

November 08, 2019 14:39 IST

IMAGE: The day-night Test match between Australia and South Africa at the Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide, on November 26, 2016. Photograph: Morne de Klerk/Getty Images

As India and Bangladesh gear up for their first-ever day-night Test, veteran umpire K Hariharan on Friday said that the match officials should worry about the twilight period.



The umpire also revealed the thought process umpires would need to have during the day-night Test.

"There won't be a big difference. The only thing to see will be how pink ball behaves under lights. It would be interesting to see whether the ball will maintain its shine or not, otherwise, it would be just another game for the umpires," Hariharan said.



"We do not know how the pink ball will behave under the twilight period. It might be under lights with the dew factor, the ball does not swing much, the umpires have to worry about the twilight bit. It's a challenge for the umpires, every match is a challenge for the umpires," he added.



Hariharan also said that the umpires should visit the ground prior to the match in order to take note of key situations that can help them in monitoring the game better.



"These are the individual choices that the umpires have to make. As I told you, the twilight part would be the most tricky part. According to me, umpires should visit the ground prior to the match and have a light meter to take note of the light. By going to the ground before the match, the umpires can also assess whether they are having trouble in citing the ball under lights," Hariharan said.



"The light can be a tricky part during the twilight period. The light may be dicy as you may not have proper daylight, the umpires would need to worry about that. When the artificial light comes in, it can get a bit tricky. Umpires may hot have a proper reading of the light so they should worry about that and have a chat with both team captains," he added.



India and Bangladesh will feature in the day-night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, from November 22-26.