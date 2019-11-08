Rohit reveals the secret to hitting sixes

November 08, 2019 14:15 IST

'When I had hit three sixes in a row, I had decided that I would go for six sixes, but unfortunately, I missed out on the fourth ball.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is the leading six hitter in T20 Internationals, with 115 sixes from 100 matches. Photograph: BCCI

After guiding India to an emphatic eight-win victory against Bangladesh in the second T20 International in Rajkot on Thursday with an unbeaten half-century, , India captain Rohit Sharma said that one does not need 'muscle power' to hit sixes.

Rohit is the leading six hitter in T20 Internationals, with 115 sixes from 100 matches, followed by Martin Guptill (108) and Chris Gayle (105).



Rohit smashed a brilliant 85 from 43 balls, hitting six sixes and as many fours to help India chase down Bangladesh's 153 for six with 26 balls to spare and level the three-match series at 1-1.



After the match, Rohit was interviewed by team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal on his talk-show 'Chahal TV'.



"We were under a bit of pressure as we had lost the first match. The second T20I was important, we did all things right. When I had hit three sixes in a row, I had decided that I would go for six sixes, but unfortunately, I missed out on the fourth ball. You do not need muscle power to score big sixes, it is about a combination of power and timing," Rohit said.



"From the team point of view, it was important to start in a good manner. It was important for one batsman to get their eye in and score big. I am a bit disappointed that I got out at the wrong time, but I am happy with my and team's performance," he added.



The two teams will next clash in the series-deciding third match in Nagpur on Sunday, November 10.



