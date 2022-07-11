News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The big surprise in India women's team for CWG

The big surprise in India women's team for CWG

Source: PTI
July 11, 2022 23:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Taniya Bhatia's selection was surprising as the wicketkeeper-batter has in all totalled 166 runs in 22 innings at an average of 9.72 with a strike-rate of 94 in T20 cricket. Photograph: Luke Hemer/Getty Images

Wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia, who has an unimpressive strike rate of under 100 in the T20 format, was on Monday named in the Indian women's squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, while dashing batter Richa Ghosh has been put in the standby list.

 

The most notable player to make a comeback to the national fold is all-rounder Sneh Rana, who didn't play in the Sri Lanka series owing to an injury which kept her at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

The Harmanpreet kaur-led team will have converted keeper Yastika Bhatia as the first choice stumper.

Taniya's selection was surprising as the Neetu David-led selection committee has brought back a wicketkeeper-batter, who has in all totalled 166 runs in 22 innings at an average of 9.72 with a strike-rate of 94.

The casualty was Bengal's Richa Ghosh, who has scored 191 runs in 14 games at a strike-rate of 112 plus but is now in the reserves list as she has fallen off the radar in recent times.  

Veteran leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who is no longer a certainty in the squad, is also in the standby list along with seamer Simran Dil Bahadur.

The three pacers in the list are Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar.

India is in Group A with Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and South Africa are placed in Group B. They will play Australia on July 29, followed by match against Pakistan on July 31 and Barbados (August 3).

The top two teams from the respective pools will progress to the semi-finals.   

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia (w/k), Yastika Bhatia (w/k), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standbys: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Anushka Preps For Jhulan Biopic
SEE: Anushka Preps For Jhulan Biopic
Mithali on her legacy and future of women's cricket
Mithali on her legacy and future of women's cricket
Mithali Raj: The biggest superstar of women's cricket
Mithali Raj: The biggest superstar of women's cricket
Uddhav's Shiv Sena moves EC over party symbol
Uddhav's Shiv Sena moves EC over party symbol
Tewari skips signing Oppn letter against Agnipath
Tewari skips signing Oppn letter against Agnipath
Amarnath yatra resumes, but many questions remain
Amarnath yatra resumes, but many questions remain
12 MPs of Uddhav ready to cross over: BJP minister
12 MPs of Uddhav ready to cross over: BJP minister

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

How Dhoni inspired this woman cricketer to hit sixes!

How Dhoni inspired this woman cricketer to hit sixes!

Women's cricket: Change of guard needs to happen now

Women's cricket: Change of guard needs to happen now

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances