News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit, Kohli should be picked for T20 World Cup, says Ganguly

Rohit, Kohli should be picked for T20 World Cup, says Ganguly

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 07, 2024 15:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not played T20 Internationals after India's defeat against England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in November 2022. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Former captain Sourav Ganguly said senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be part of the Indian team for this year's T20 World Cup.

Rohit and Kohli have not played T20 Internationals after India's defeat against England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in November 2022.

 

Ganguly called up on the selectors to pick Rohit as the captain for the T20 World Cup to be held in the West Indies and United States in June.

"Rohit should be the captain in the T20 World Cup," Ganguly said on Sunday.

He also backed the inclusion of senior pro Kohli, saying" "he is an outstanding player, he should be part of India's T20 team."

Ganguly, who captained the country in 196 international matches, was happy with India's showing in South Africa where they bounced after losing the first Test to win the second match and level the series 1-1.

"India is a great team. If India lose one game, then people go on to say that the team is very bad. They won the ODI series, a 1-1 in T20Is and in the Tests. What more do you need."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
The 2024 T20 World Cup Schedule
The 2024 T20 World Cup Schedule
SEE: Ziva Explores Dubai With Her Dad
SEE: Ziva Explores Dubai With Her Dad
Mukesh's key takeaways from South Africa tour
Mukesh's key takeaways from South Africa tour
Nadal withdraws from Australian Open due to injury
Nadal withdraws from Australian Open due to injury
ED summons Kerala ex-FM in KIIFB masala bonds case
ED summons Kerala ex-FM in KIIFB masala bonds case
Will not end war in Gaza until...: Netanyahu
Will not end war in Gaza until...: Netanyahu
Bangladesh votes in national polls amid Oppn boycott
Bangladesh votes in national polls amid Oppn boycott

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'India one of the best travelling teams at present'

'India one of the best travelling teams at present'

Test cricket under pressure from T20s, says de Villiers

Test cricket under pressure from T20s, says de Villiers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances