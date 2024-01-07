Rohit, Kohli should be picked for T20 World Cup, says Ganguly

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not played T20 Internationals after India's defeat against England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in November 2022. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Former captain Sourav Ganguly said senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be part of the Indian team for this year's T20 World Cup.



Rohit and Kohli have not played T20 Internationals after India's defeat against England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in November 2022.

Ganguly called up on the selectors to pick Rohit as the captain for the T20 World Cup to be held in the West Indies and United States in June.



"Rohit should be the captain in the T20 World Cup," Ganguly said on Sunday.



He also backed the inclusion of senior pro Kohli, saying" "he is an outstanding player, he should be part of India's T20 team."



Ganguly, who captained the country in 196 international matches, was happy with India's showing in South Africa where they bounced after losing the first Test to win the second match and level the series 1-1.



"India is a great team. If India lose one game, then people go on to say that the team is very bad. They won the ODI series, a 1-1 in T20Is and in the Tests. What more do you need."