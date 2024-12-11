Test Rankings: Bumrah holds fort at No 1, Brook overtakes Root

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah leads a competitive field. Photograph: BCCI/X

India’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the ICC Test bowler rankings, holding on to his No.1 position with an impressive 890 rating points.

Bumrah leads a competitive field, including South African speedster Kagiso Rabada (856) and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (851).

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja remains the undisputed No.1 all-rounder with 415 points, far ahead of Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (285), who climbed to second place after a strong series against the West Indies.

In the batting charts, England’s Harry Brook has dethroned compatriot Joe Root to claim the No.1 spot in Test cricket for the first time. Brook, 25, reached a career-high 898 rating points after his match-winning performances against New Zealand in Wellington. He scored a commanding 123 and a brisk 55 during England’s emphatic 323-run victory.

Brook now holds a slim one-point lead over Root, who had reigned as the world’s top batter since July after displacing New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. Root contributed a century (106) in the same Test but was outshined by Brook’s dazzling form.

“If you ask me, Brooky is by far the best player in the world right now,” Root said, praising his teammate. “He can absorb pressure, apply it, and hit you for six in ways you wouldn’t expect—whether it’s against spin or seam. He’s an all-round game changer.”

Brook’s rise to the top also places him in elite company, tying Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar for the 34th highest batting rating in ICC Test history.

With Bumrah and Jadeja maintaining their dominance and Harry Brook’s meteoric ascent, the ICC rankings showcase the remarkable talent shaping the modern Test arena.