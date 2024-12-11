News
Team India Lands In Brisbane

Team India Lands In Brisbane

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 11, 2024 14:35 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: As the series is currently tied at 1-1, the third Test in Brisbane, which begins on Saturday, December 14, 2024, holds immense significance. Photographs and video: BCCI/Instagram
 

The Indian cricket team landed in Brisbane on Wednesday, December 11, morning, gearing up for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, scheduled to begin on December 14 at the iconic Gabba.

Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar were spotted at Brisbane airport, greeted by a small group of enthusiastic fans.

Gill posed for selfies while Pant and Sundar did likewise before boarding the team bus to the hotel.

 

The team had an additional training session in Adelaide on Tuesday, utilising the time to fine-tune their skills and prepare for the challenges of the Gabba.

Rohit Sharma

India's historic 2021 victory at the Gabba, where they chased down a daunting target of 328 runs, has instilled confidence in the team.

